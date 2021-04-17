17 Nisan 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Fenerbahçe'de taktik değişim

Fenerbahçe, Emre Belözoğlu'nun teknik direktörlüğe gelişinden sonra 3 maçta 7 puan topladı. Belözoğlu, sarı-lacivertlilerin oyun formatında bazı değişiklikler yaptı. İşte detaylar...
17.04.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Fenerbahçe'de taktik değişim Fenerbahçe'de taktik değişim 17.04.2021
Pelkas: Eleştiriler beni motive ediyor Pelkas: Eleştiriler beni motive ediyor 17.04.2021
Sosa'dan flaş şampiyonluk sözleri! F.Bahçe'nin hedefi... Sosa'dan flaş şampiyonluk sözleri! "F.Bahçe'nin hedefi..." 16.04.2021
Uluç'tan 1959 öncesi şampiyonluklar açıklaması! Dava yıldız değil Uluç'tan 1959 öncesi şampiyonluklar açıklaması! "Dava yıldız değil" 15.04.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Fenerbahçe'den gençlik aşısı! 5 futbolcu... Fenerbahçe'den gençlik aşısı! 5 futbolcu... 15.04.2021
Flaş F.Bahçe yorumu! Rakiplerinin çok gerisinde Flaş F.Bahçe yorumu! "Rakiplerinin çok gerisinde" 15.04.2021
Fenerbahçe iki santrfor ile anlaştı "Fenerbahçe iki santrfor ile anlaştı" 14.04.2021
Ömer Faruk Beyaz resmen Stuttgart'ta! Ömer Faruk Beyaz resmen Stuttgart'ta! 14.04.2021
Maçın ardından çok sert Belözoğlu sözleri! Skandal... Maçın ardından çok sert Belözoğlu sözleri! "Skandal..." 13.04.2021
Mete Kalkavan'a sert eleştiri! Nizami gol verilseydi... Mete Kalkavan'a sert eleştiri! "Nizami gol verilseydi..." 13.04.2021
Emre Belözoğlu: Büyük takımlar böyle oynar Emre Belözoğlu: Büyük takımlar böyle oynar 12.04.2021
Maç sonu flaş yorum! İlla Gustavo gerekmez Maç sonu flaş yorum! "İlla Gustavo gerekmez" 12.04.2021
Emre Belözoğlu elini taşın altına koydu "Emre Belözoğlu elini taşın altına koydu" 12.04.2021
Usta isimden F.Bahçe yorumu! Usta isimden F.Bahçe yorumu! 12.04.2021
Emre Belözoğlu hücuma çare arıyor Emre Belözoğlu hücuma çare arıyor 12.04.2021
F.Bahçe'ye şok sözler! Hiçbiri takımlarına inanmıyor F.Bahçe'ye şok sözler! "Hiçbiri takımlarına inanmıyor" 12.04.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye transfer piyangosu! Shakhtar Donetsk kesenin ağzını açtı
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu (2020/21 sezonu 35. hafta)
Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'ın 10 numara planı belli oldu! 2 aday...
Kenan İmirzalıoğlu ile Sinem Kobal'ın bebekleri Lalin ilk kez görüntülendi! İşte o kareler...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'dan ses getirecek transfer! Dünya yıldızı bedavaya...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'dan bomba transfer harekatı! Ligin bitimiyle birlikte...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör