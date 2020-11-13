13 Kasım 2020, Cuma

Fenerbahçe'de son durumu canlı yayında aktardı! Serdar Aziz, Gökhan Gönül ve Enner Valencia...

Süper Lig ekibi Fenerbahçe'de milli takımda yer alan Enner Valencia, kasığında yırtık tespit edilen Gökhan Gönül ve antrenmanı yarıda bırakan Serdar Aziz'in son durumunu A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı.
13.11.2020
