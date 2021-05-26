26 Mayıs 2021, Çarşamba

Fenerbahçe'de hem takviye hem tasarruf

Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri: Fenerbahçe yönetimi, yeni sezon öncesi hem 4-5 takviye yapmayı hem de takımın maaş bütçesini 40 milyon Euro'nun altına düşürmeyi planlıyor. (FB spor haberi)
26.05.2021
