Fenerbahçe'de Attila Szalai ile yollar ayrılıyor mu?

Son dakika spor haberleri: Süper Lig'i 3. sırada tamamlayan Fenerbahçe'de yeni sezon kadrosunun nasıl olacağı merak konusu olmaya devam ediyor. Sarı-lacivertlilerde üst düzey bir performans sergileyen Attila Szalai'ye birçok takım talip oldu. A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet Emin Uluç bu konu hakkında konuştu. Uluç, "Fenerbahçe yerini doldurabilecekse Szalai'yi satabilir ama yerine Lemos kalıcaksa büyük sıkıntı olur" dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
24.05.2021
