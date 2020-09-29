29 Eylül 2020, Salı

Fenerbahçe oyundan memnun

Derbinin ardından Fenerbahçe'nin düşüncesi derbide galibiyetin kaçtığı şeklinde oldu. Sarı-lacivertliler, yeni takım olmaları sebebiyle uyum arttıkça çok daha iyi bir seviyeye geleceklerine inanıyor.
29.09.2020
