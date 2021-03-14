14 Mart 2021, Pazar

Fenerbahçe Gençlerbirliği maçının ardından Erol Bulut: VAR her zaman aleyhimize oluyor

Süper Lig'in 30. haftasında sahasında Gençlerbirliği'ne 2-1 mağlup olan Fenerbahçe'de teknik direktör Erol Bulut açıklamalarda bulundu. Bulut, "Hiç düşünmediğimiz bir mağlubiyet aldık VAR'da nedense hep bizim aleyhimize çizgiler çekiliyor." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
14.03.2021
