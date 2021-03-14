Fenerbahçe Gençlerbirliği maçının ardından Erol Bulut: VAR her zaman aleyhimize oluyor

").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838068800?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="1";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094815940:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096258?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="2";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095020844:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357660?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="3";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095027360:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357642?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="4";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095047004:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096987?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="5";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095332401:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069487?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="6";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095050190:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069514?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="7";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094890100:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069577?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="8";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/")}}function w(){}function b(n,i){var r=[],u;return tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),u=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}).bidders,u.forEach(function(n){var u,t,f,e;if(n.ntnId.includes(i)&&n.prms!=undefined){u={};for(t in n.prms)f=n.prms[t],t!="name"&&(u[t]=f);e={bidder:n.name,params:u};r.push(e)}}),r}function k(n){var f={},r,u,i,e;if(tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),r=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}),r.mediaTypes!=undefined){u=AdDev.GetSizeInfo(n);for(i in r.mediaTypes)i=="video"&&r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=u[0]),i=="banner"&&r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=u),e=r.mediaTypes[i],f[i]=e}return f}function d(n){return sizesConfig.find(function(t){return t.name==n}).sizes}function g(){var n=[];try{bdPathCount<=2?n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"1"}):n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"0"});bdPathCount>2&&n.push({key:"kv_detay",val:"1"});$("meta[name=allowAdx]").attr("content")=="false"}catch(t){AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev Error","error when creating targeting keys! 14 Mart 2021, Pazar
Fenerbahçe Gençlerbirliği maçının ardından Erol Bulut: VAR her zaman aleyhimize oluyor
Süper Lig'in 30. haftasında sahasında Gençlerbirliği'ne 2-1 mağlup olan Fenerbahçe'de teknik direktör Erol Bulut açıklamalarda bulundu. Bulut, "Hiç düşünmediğimiz bir mağlubiyet aldık VAR'da nedense hep bizim aleyhimize çizgiler çekiliyor." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
14.03.2021
