26 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Erol Bulut oyundan ve takımdan memnun

Süper Lig'in 6. haftasında oynanan Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor derbisi sonrası açıklamalarda bulunan Erol bulut, oyundan ve takımdan memnun olduğunu dile getirdi.
26.10.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Erol Bulut oyundan ve takımdan memnun Erol Bulut oyundan ve takımdan memnun 26.10.2020
Seyirci olsa Fenerbahçe şampiyonluk ipini erken koparır "Seyirci olsa Fenerbahçe şampiyonluk ipini erken koparır" 26.10.2020
Flaş sözler! F.Bahçe hocası olsam hesabını sorardım Flaş sözler! "F.Bahçe hocası olsam hesabını sorardım" 26.10.2020
Fenerbahçe Trabzonspor galibiyetini kutluyor! Fenerbahçe Trabzonspor galibiyetini kutluyor! 26.10.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Fenerbahçe ikinci yarı açıldı! Fenerbahçe ikinci yarı açıldı! 26.10.2020
Toroğlu'ndan F.Bahçe ve şampiyonluk yorumu! Şaka gibi... Toroğlu'ndan F.Bahçe ve şampiyonluk yorumu! "Şaka gibi..." 25.10.2020
Derbi zaferini böyle kutladılar! Futbolcular ve taraftar... Derbi zaferini böyle kutladılar! Futbolcular ve taraftar... 25.10.2020
Toroğlu'ndan F.Bahçe'ye flaş eleştiri! Yürüye yürüye gol attı Toroğlu'ndan F.Bahçe'ye flaş eleştiri! "Yürüye yürüye gol attı" 25.10.2020
Toroğlu'ndan flaş ilk yarı yorumu! Fenerbahçe... Toroğlu'ndan flaş ilk yarı yorumu! "Fenerbahçe..." 25.10.2020
Erman Toroğlu'ndan flaş sözler! Serdar Aziz güvenilir bir stoper değil Erman Toroğlu'ndan flaş sözler! "Serdar Aziz güvenilir bir stoper değil" 25.10.2020
Fenerbahçe kafilesi stada hareket etti Fenerbahçe kafilesi stada hareket etti 25.10.2020
Dorukhan Toköz'ün yolu Fenerbahçe'ye gider "Dorukhan Toköz'ün yolu Fenerbahçe'ye gider" 24.10.2020
Turgay Demir: Samatta adam! Turgay Demir: Samatta adam! 23.10.2020
Hıncal Uluç'tan flaş yorum! Erol Bulut F.Bahçe için... Hıncal Uluç'tan flaş yorum! "Erol Bulut F.Bahçe için..." 23.10.2020
Fenerbahçeli isme övgü dolu sözler! Sezona damga vuracak Fenerbahçeli isme övgü dolu sözler! "Sezona damga vuracak" 21.10.2020
Canlı yayında transfer itirafı! Dorukhan - Ozan takası... Canlı yayında transfer itirafı! "Dorukhan - Ozan takası..." 20.10.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Spor yazarları Fenerbahçe-Trabzonspor derbisini değerlendirdi
Fenerbahçeli futbolcular derbi galibiyeti ardından değerlendirmelerde bulundu!
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu! (6. hafta)
Sergen Yalçın'dan sürpriz tercih! İşte Beşiktaş'ın Denizlispor maçı 11'i
Fenerbahçe'ye kötü haber! 2 isim Trabzonspor maçında yok
Cenk Tosun Süper Lig devine geliyor! Ocak ayında imzalar atılacak
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör