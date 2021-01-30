30 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

Canlı yayında büyük iddia! "İrfan Can ve Fenerbahçe..."

Transferde merak edilen isim olan İrfan Can Kahveci konusunda flaş gelişme yaşandı. A Spor yorumcusu Savaş Çorlu, konuya dair çarpıcı ifadelerde bulundu. Çorlu, "Fenerbahçe İrfan Can'ı alacak sezon sonuna kadar M. Başakşehir'e kiralayacak" dedi.
30.01.2021
