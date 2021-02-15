15 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi

Adana derbisinde kazanan yok!

TFF 1. Lig'in 21. haftası Çukurova derbisine sahne oldu. Adana Demirspor sahasında Adanaspor ile karşılaşırken, mücadele 2-2 eşitlikle sona erdi. Son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Halil İbrahim Uğur aktardı.
15.02.2021
