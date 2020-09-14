14 Eylül 2020, Pazartesi

Tyler Boyd: 3 gollü güzel bir başlangıç yaptık

Beşiktaşlı futbolcu Tyler Boyd, Trabzonspor'a karşı 3 gollü güzel bir galibiyet aldıklarını söyledi.
14.09.2020
