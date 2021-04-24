24 Nisan 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

GOL | Mainz 05 1-0 Bayern Münih

Bundesliga'nın 31. haftasında Mainz 05, 3. dakikada Jonathan Burkardt'ın attığı golle Bayern Münih karşısında 1-0 öne geçti.
24.04.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
GOL | Mainz 05 2-0 Bayern Münih GOL | Mainz 05 2-0 Bayern Münih 24.04.2021
GOL | Mainz 05 1-0 Bayern Münih GOL | Mainz 05 1-0 Bayern Münih 24.04.2021
Uluç'tan Avrupa Süper Ligi yorumu! Bir takım para babaları... Uluç'tan Avrupa Süper Ligi yorumu! "Bir takım para babaları..." 22.04.2021
UEFA 12 takıma yaptırım uygulayacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı UEFA 12 takıma yaptırım uygulayacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı 21.04.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Canlı yayında flaş iddia! Türkiye'den F.Bahçe ve G.Saray... Canlı yayında flaş iddia! "Türkiye'den F.Bahçe ve G.Saray..." 19.04.2021
GOL | Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt GOL | Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt 17.04.2021
GOL | B. M'Gladbach 3-0 Frankfurt GOL | B. M'Gladbach 3-0 Frankfurt 17.04.2021
GOL | B. M'Gladbach 2-0 Frankfurt GOL | B. M'Gladbach 2-0 Frankfurt 17.04.2021
GOL | B. M'Gladbach 1-0 Frankfurt GOL | B. M'Gladbach 1-0 Frankfurt 17.04.2021
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 4-2 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 4-2 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 1 - 1 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 1 - 1 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 1 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 1 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 0 - 1 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 0 - 1 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da 11 ayrılık birden! Fatih Terim biletlerini kesti
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den sürpriz transfer harekatı! Luiz Gustavo'nun yerine...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe için bomba transfer iddiası! 2 süper yıldız...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den ses getirecek transfer! A Milli Takım'ın yıldızı adım adım çubukluya...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye 2 genç yetenek! Emre Belözoğlu transfer için düğmeye bastı...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye transfer piyangosu! Shakhtar Donetsk kesenin ağzını açtı
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör