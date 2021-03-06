06 Mart 2021, Cumartesi

GOL | Freiburg 0-3 RB Leipzig

Almanya Bundesliga'nın 24. haftasında RB Leipzig, 79. dakikada Emil Forsberg'in attığı golle Freiburg karşısında skoru 3-0'a getirdi.
06.03.2021
