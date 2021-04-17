17 Nisan 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

GOL | Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga'nın 29. haftasında Borussia Mönchengladbach, 60. dakikada Hofmann'ın attığı golle Eintracht Frankfurt karşısında skoru 2-0'a getirdi.
17.04.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
GOL | Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt GOL | Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt 17.04.2021
GOL | B. M'Gladbach 3-0 Frankfurt GOL | B. M'Gladbach 3-0 Frankfurt 17.04.2021
GOL | B. M'Gladbach 2-0 Frankfurt GOL | B. M'Gladbach 2-0 Frankfurt 17.04.2021
GOL | B. M'Gladbach 1-0 Frankfurt GOL | B. M'Gladbach 1-0 Frankfurt 17.04.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 4-2 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 4-2 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 1 - 1 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 1 - 1 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 1 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 1 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 0 - 1 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 0 - 1 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
Lille'den Yusuf Yazıcı'ya destek paylaşımı! Lille'den Yusuf Yazıcı'ya destek paylaşımı! 05.04.2021
GOL | Wolfsburg 1 - 0 Köln GOL | Wolfsburg 1 - 0 Köln 03.04.2021
GOL | FC Köln 2-2 Borussia Dortmund GOL | FC Köln 2-2 Borussia Dortmund 20.03.2021
GOL | FC Köln 2-1 Borussia Dortmund GOL | FC Köln 2-1 Borussia Dortmund 20.03.2021
GOL | FC Köln 1-1 Borussia Dortmund GOL | FC Köln 1-1 Borussia Dortmund 20.03.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye transfer piyangosu! Shakhtar Donetsk kesenin ağzını açtı
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu (2020/21 sezonu 35. hafta)
Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'ın 10 numara planı belli oldu! 2 aday...
Kenan İmirzalıoğlu ile Sinem Kobal'ın bebekleri Lalin ilk kez görüntülendi! İşte o kareler...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'dan ses getirecek transfer! Dünya yıldızı bedavaya...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'dan bomba transfer harekatı! Ligin bitimiyle birlikte...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör