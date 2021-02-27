27 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

GOL | Borussia Dortmund 3 - 0 Arminia Bielefeld

Bundesliga'nın 23. haftasında Borussia Dortmund, 81. dakikada Reinier’in attığı golle Arminia Bielefeld karşısında skoru 3-0’a getirdi.
27.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
GOL | B. Dortmund 3 - 0 A. Bielefeld GOL | B. Dortmund 3 - 0 A. Bielefeld 27.02.2021
GOL | Dortmund 2 - 0 Bielefeld GOL | Dortmund 2 - 0 Bielefeld 27.02.2021
GOL | Dortmund 1 - 0 Bielefeld GOL | Dortmund 1 - 0 Bielefeld 27.02.2021
GOL | Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-2 Mainz 05 GOL | Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-2 Mainz 05 20.02.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
GOL | Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1 Mainz 05 GOL | Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1 Mainz 05 20.02.2021
GOL | B. M'Gladbach 0-1 Mainz 05 GOL | B. M'Gladbach 0-1 Mainz 05 20.02.2021
GOL | Stuttgart 1 - 1 Hertha Berlin GOL | Stuttgart 1 - 1 Hertha Berlin 13.02.2021
GOL | Stuttgart 1 - 0 Hertha Berlin GOL | Stuttgart 1 - 0 Hertha Berlin 13.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 5-2 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 5-2 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 4-2 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 4-2 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 4-1 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 4-1 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 3-1 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 3-1 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Stuttgart GOL | Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 2-0 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 2-0 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 1-0 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 1-0 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
Liverpool Ozan Kabak'ı transfer etmek istiyor Liverpool Ozan Kabak'ı transfer etmek istiyor 01.02.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberleri: Emre Belözoğlu milli yıldız için devreye girdi! Menajeriyle görüştü
Son dakika spor haberi: Beşiktaş'a oyuncu önerisi! "Çok kaliteli bir kumaş"
Fenerbahçe Beko-Anadolu Efes maçında dikkat çeken kare!
Galatasaray'da Belhanda'nın yerine yeni 10 numara! Sezon sonu şampiyon olunursa...
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu (2020/21 sezonu 27. hafta)
Emre Belözoğlu Fenerbahçe'ye bomba bir isim getiriyor!
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör