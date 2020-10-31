31 Ekim 2020, Cumartesi

GOL | Arminia Bielefeld 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund deplasmanda karşılaştığı Arminia Bielefeld karşısında 71. dakikada Hummels'in attığı golle skoru 2-0'a getirdi.
31.10.2020
