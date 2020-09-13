13 Eylül 2020, Pazar

Cengiz Ünder'den hazırlık maçında şık gol

Serie A ekiplerinden Roma forması giyen milli futbolcu Cengiz Ünder, Cagliari ile oynanan ve 2-2 beraberlikle sonuçlanan hazırlık maçında takımının ilk golünü kaydetti.
13.09.2020
