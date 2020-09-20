20 Eylül 2020, Pazar

Cengiz Ünder: Leicester City'e geldiğim için çok mutluyum

İngiltere Premier Lig ekibi Leicester City'e transfer olan milli futbolcumuz Cengiz Ünder, Leicester City'e geldiği için çok mutlu olduğunu söyledi.
20.09.2020
