10 Mart 2021, Çarşamba

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'ın sözleşmesini feshettiği Younes Belhanda tesislerden böyle ayrıldı!

Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray ile sözleşmesi feshedilen Belhanda, tesislerden böyle ayrıldı. İşte o görüntüler... | GS haberleri
10.03.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Belhanda tesislerden böyle ayrıldı! İşte o anlar... Belhanda tesislerden böyle ayrıldı! İşte o anlar... 10.03.2021
Galatasaray kafilesi stada hareket etti! Galatasaray kafilesi stada hareket etti! 03.03.2021
Galatasaray DeAndre Yedlin'i böyle duyurdu Galatasaray DeAndre Yedlin'i böyle duyurdu 01.02.2021
Galatasaray Gedson Fernandes'i böyle duyurdu Galatasaray Gedson Fernandes'i böyle duyurdu 01.02.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Ve ayrılığı açıklandı! Yeni adresi de... Ve ayrılığı açıklandı! Yeni adresi de... 22.01.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Feghouli'nün düşüşü... Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Feghouli'nün düşüşü..." 06.11.2020
Falcao Sivasspor maçında oynayacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı Falcao Sivasspor maçında oynayacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı 06.11.2020
Flaş yorum! Mert Çetin Türkiye'ye geldiği anda... Flaş yorum! "Mert Çetin Türkiye'ye geldiği anda..." 19.05.2020
Yusuf Günay test için hastaneye gitti! Yusuf Günay test için hastaneye gitti! 24.03.2020
Galatasaray maç sonrası Florya'ya o şarkıyla döndü Galatasaray maç sonrası Florya'ya o şarkıyla döndü 24.02.2020
Emre Belözoğlu ile Arda Turan'ı aynı teraziye koyamazsın "Emre Belözoğlu ile Arda Turan'ı aynı teraziye koyamazsın" 08.01.2020
Turgay Demir: Fatih Terim egosuyla, kibriyle bu takımı darmadağın etti! Turgay Demir: Fatih Terim egosuyla, kibriyle bu takımı darmadağın etti! 23.12.2019
Fatih Terim'den 'Barış Pınarı Harekatı'na destek! Fatih Terim'den 'Barış Pınarı Harekatı'na destek! 11.10.2019
Falcao'nun imza atacağı tarih! 19.05 detayı... Falcao'nun imza atacağı tarih! 19.05 detayı... 13.08.2019
Abdurrahim Albayrak: Bugün 1 puana sevinmemiz lazım! Abdurrahim Albayrak: Bugün 1 puana sevinmemiz lazım! 25.10.2018
Galatasaray'dan Vagner Love bombası! Galatasaray'dan Vagner Love bombası! 31.08.2018
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberleri: Borussia Dortmund - Sevilla maçında gergin anlar! Erling Haaland...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'den açıklama geldi! Dimitris Pelkas...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da bir devir sona eriyor! Fatih Terim o ismin biletini kesti
Trabzonspor-Alanyaspor maçını böyle değerlendirdi! "Oyunu bölüm bölüm oynuyorlar"
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe için flaş sözler! "Şampiyonluk futbolu değil"
Son dakika spor haberleri: Konyaspor - Fenerbahçe maçında korkutan anlar! Dimitris Pelkas...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ