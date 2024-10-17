Temsilcimiz Fenerbahçe, THY EuroLeague'in 4. haftasında deplasmanda ALBA Berlin ile karşı karşıya geldi.
Sarı-lacivertliler rakibini 78-71 mağlup etti.
Temsilcimiz Fenerbahçe Beko, THY EuroLeague'in 5. haftasında sahasında Panathinaikos'u ağırlayacak.
ALBA Berlin ise deplasmanda Baskonia'nın konuğu olacak.
İŞTE SET SONUÇLARI:
1. Periyot Sonucu: : ALBA Berlin 16- 15 Fenerbahçe Beko
2.Periyot Sonucu: ALBA Berlin 31 - 38 Fenerbahçe Beko
3 Periyot Sonucu: ALBA Berlin 47 - 58 Fenerbahçe Beko
4.Periyot :Sonucu ALBA Berlin 71 - 78 Fenerbahçe Beko