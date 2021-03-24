24 Mart 2021, Çarşamba

Sistem9 Yeşilyurt CSM Volei Alba'yı mağlup ederek şampiyon oldu! İşte o görüntüler...

Son dakika spor haberleri: Sistem9 Yeşilyurt Kadın Voleybol Takımı, CEV Challenge Kupası'nda CSM Volei Alba'yı ilk maçta olduğu gibi 3-0 mağlup ederek şampiyon oldu. İşte o görüntüler...
24.03.2021
