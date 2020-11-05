05 Kasım 2020, Perşembe

Karabağ'ın CEO'su ve genel menajeri A Spor'a konuştu

UEFA Avrupa Ligi I Grubu'nda temsilcimiz Sivasspor, Karabağ ile karşı karşıya gelecek. Mücadele öncesi Azerbaycan temsilcisinin CEO'su Emrah Çelikel ve genel menajeri Asif Asgerov A Spor'a özel açıklamalarda bulundu.
05.11.2020
Karabağ'ın CEO'su ve genel menajeri A Spor'a konuştu
