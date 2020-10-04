04 Ekim 2020, Pazar

Trabzonspor'un yeni transferi Vitor Hugo Trabzon'a geldi

Trabzonspor'un Palmeiras'tan kadrosuna kattığı 29 yaşındaki stoper Vitor Hugo, Trabzon'a geldi. | Son dakika Trabzonspor haberleri
04.10.2020
