26 Mayıs 2021, Çarşamba

Beşiktaş ve Galatasaray'ın gözü Manchester United'da

Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde Beşiktaş'ın kura çekimine hangi torbadan katılacağı, Galatasaray'ın ise hangi eleme turundan başlayacağı Manchester United'ın Villarreal ile oynayacağı UEFA Avrupa Ligi finalinin sonucuna bağlı.
26.05.2021
