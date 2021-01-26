26 Ocak 2021, Salı

Mostafa Mohamed Galatasaray'da

Galatasaray'ın uzun süredir beklediği yıldız isim Mostafa Mohamed konusunda flaş bir gelişme yaşandı. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı. Kaplan, "Mostafa Mohamed'in perşembe günü İstanbul'a gelmesi bekleniyor" dedi.
26.01.2021
