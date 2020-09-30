30 Eylül 2020, Çarşamba

Galatasaraylı Jimmy Durmaz Fatih Karagümrük yolunda

Galatasaray'dan ayrılması beklenen Jimmy Durmaz için Süper Lig'in yeni ekibi Fatih Karagümrük devreye girdi. 31 yaşındaki yıldız futbolcuyla yapılan görüşmelerde sona gelindi.
30.09.2020
