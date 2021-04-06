06 Nisan 2021, Salı

Galatasaray'da yaprak dökümü! Ayrılıkları canlı yayında açıkladı

Sezonun bitimiyle birlikte yeni bir yapılanmaya gidecek ve mevcut kadrodan birçok isimle yollarını ayıracak Galatasaray'da bu isimler netleşmeye başladı. Ayrıca sarı-kırmızılı takımın olası sağ bek transferi için düşündüğü isim de ortaya çıktı. Son gelişmeleri DHA muhabiri ve A Spor yorumcusu Serhan Türk aktardı. | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri (GS spor haberi)
06.04.2021
