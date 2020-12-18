Fernando Muslera Beşiktaş derbisinde oynayacak mı? Canlı yayında duyurdu

").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838068800?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="1";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094815940:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096258?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="2";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095020844:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357660?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="3";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095027360:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357642?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="4";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095047004:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096987?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="5";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095332401:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069487?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="6";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095050190:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069514?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="7";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094890100:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069577?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="8";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/")}}function w(){}function b(n,i){var r=[],u;return tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),u=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}).bidders,u.forEach(function(n){var u,t,f,e;if(n.ntnId.includes(i)&&n.prms!=undefined){u={};for(t in n.prms)f=n.prms[t],t!="name"&&(u[t]=f);e={bidder:n.name,params:u};r.push(e)}}),r}function k(n){var f={},r,u,i,e;if(tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),r=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}),r.mediaTypes!=undefined){u=AdDev.GetSizeInfo(n);for(i in r.mediaTypes)i=="video"&&r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=u[0]),i=="banner"&&r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=u),e=r.mediaTypes[i],f[i]=e}return f}function d(n){return sizesConfig.find(function(t){return t.name==n}).sizes}function g(){var n=[];try{bdPathCount<=2?n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"1"}):n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"0"});bdPathCount>2&&n.push({key:"kv_detay",val:"1"});$("meta[name=allowAdx]").attr("content")=="false"}catch(t){AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev Error","error when creating targeting keys! "+t.message)}return n}function nt(n){var t,i,r;AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev","div Id: "+n.slot.getSlotElementId()+" => "+(n.isEmpty?" Empty :(":" filled :)"));AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev","path:\t\t"+n.slot.getAdUnitPath());n.isEmpty||(AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tis house:\t\t\t\t\t"+(hadvList.indexOf(n.advertiserId)>-1?"true":"false")),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tcampaignId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.campaignId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tlineItemId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.lineItemId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tsourceAgnosticLineItemId:\t"+n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tcreativeId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.creativeId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tadvId:\t\t\t\t\t\t"+n.advertiserId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tsize:\t\t\t\t\t\t"+n.size),n.yieldGroupIds!=null&&AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tYieldGroupIds:\t\t\t\t"+n.yieldGroupIds));hadvList.indexOf(n.advertiserId)>-1&&bdSlots.houseSlots.push({id:n.slot.getSlotElementId(),sp:n.slot.getAdUnitPath(),sz:n.slot.getSizes(),advId:n.advertiserId});n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&!n.isEmpty&&n.size[1]>=250&&(waitForMasthead=1);n.slot.getAdUnitPath().includes("pageskin_companion_right")&&(n.campaignId==389705318||n.yieldGroupIds!=undefined&&n.yieldGroupIds!=null)&&window.addEventListener("scroll",function(){$("#id_d_ps_right").css("top",-document.documentElement.scrollTop)});(n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_d_cs_")||n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_m_cs_"))&&(n.isEmpty?CS.RemoveAdFromCloseBtn():($("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId()).parent().show(),typeof CSLASTADLOADTIME=="undefined"||(CSLASTADLOADTIME=(new Date).getTime()),typeof CSISADVISIBLE=="undefined"||(CSISADVISIBLE=!0),typeof CSINPROGRESS=="undefined"||(CSINPROGRESS=!1),typeof CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ=="undefined"||(clearInterval(CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ),CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ=top.window.setInterval(refreshCallback,CSREFRESHINTERVAL))));n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(t=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId()),i=document.location.pathname.startsWith("/video")&&AdDev.BdGetPathCount()>=3,n.isEmpty||n.size[1]==350||n.size[1]==91||n.size[1]==90||i||(r='
Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',t.prepend(r)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(console.log("Viewability Control: Slot visibility changed",n.slot.getAdUnitPath()),waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100),console.log("Viewability Control: ",waitForMastheadViewablePixel))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
18 Aralık 2020, Cuma
Fernando Muslera Beşiktaş derbisinde oynayacak mı? Canlı yayında duyurdu
Geçtiğimiz sezon Çaykur Rizespor deplasmanında sakatlanan ve uzun süredir sahalardan uzak kalan Fernando Muslera'nın sahalara dönüş tarihi belli oldu. A Spor yorumcusu Savaş Çorlu, "Fernando Muslera Beşiktaş derbisinde sahada olacaktır" ifadelerini kullandı.
18.12.2020
DİĞER BİZE ULAŞIN