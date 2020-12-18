18 Aralık 2020, Cuma

Fernando Muslera Beşiktaş derbisinde oynayacak mı? Canlı yayında duyurdu

Geçtiğimiz sezon Çaykur Rizespor deplasmanında sakatlanan ve uzun süredir sahalardan uzak kalan Fernando Muslera'nın sahalara dönüş tarihi belli oldu. A Spor yorumcusu Savaş Çorlu, "Fernando Muslera Beşiktaş derbisinde sahada olacaktır" ifadelerini kullandı.
18.12.2020
