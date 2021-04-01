01 Nisan 2021, Perşembe

Son dakika spor haberi: Eski Fenerbahçe Başkanı Aziz Yıldırım'dan şampiyonluk açıklaması! "Federasyon bütün takımlar için..."

Bir dönem Fenerbahçe başkanlığı yapan Aziz Yıldırım, A Spor'a konuştu. Gündeme dair flaş açıklamalarda bulunan Yıldırım 1959 yılından önceki şampiyonluklara ilişkin, "Federasyon bunu incelemeli ve bütün takımlar için bu şampiyonlukları tasdik etmeli" ifadelerini kullandı. İşte o sözler... | Son dakika spor haberi (FB haberleri)
01.04.2021
