").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838068800?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="1";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094815940:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096258?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="2";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095020844:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357660?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="3";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095027360:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357642?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="4";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095047004:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096987?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="5";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095332401:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069487?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="6";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095050190:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069514?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="7";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094890100:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069577?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="8";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/")}}function w(n,t){r("gptCtrl")=="1"&&console.log("%c%s%c => %c%s","display:inline-block;color:#fff;background:red;padding:1px 4px;border-radius:3px;",n,"background:inherit;","",t)}function b(n,i){var r=[],u;return tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),u=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}).bidders,u.forEach(function(n){var u,t,f,e;if(n.ntnId.includes(i)&&n.prms!=undefined){u={};for(t in n.prms)f=n.prms[t],t!="name"&&(u[t]=f);e={bidder:n.name,params:u};r.push(e)}}),r}function k(n){var f={},r,u,i,e;if(tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),r=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}),r.mediaTypes!=undefined){u=AdDev.GetSizeInfo(n);for(i in r.mediaTypes)i=="video"&&r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=u[0]),i=="banner"&&r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=u),e=r.mediaTypes[i],f[i]=e}return f}function d(n){return sizesConfig.find(function(t){return t.name==n}).sizes}function g(){var n=[];try{bdPathCount<=2?n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"1"}):n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"0"});bdPathCount>2&&n.push({key:"kv_detay",val:"1"});$("meta[name=allowAdx]").attr("content")=="false"}catch(t){AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev Error","error when creating targeting keys! "+t.message)}return n}function nt(n){var t,i,r,f,e,o;if(AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev","div Id: "+n.slot.getSlotElementId()+" => "+(n.isEmpty?" Empty :(":" filled :)")),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev","path:\t\t"+n.slot.getAdUnitPath()),n.isEmpty||(AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tis house:\t\t\t\t\t"+(hadvList.indexOf(n.advertiserId)>-1?"true":"false")),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tcampaignId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.campaignId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tlineItemId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.lineItemId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tsourceAgnosticLineItemId:\t"+n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tcreativeId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.creativeId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tadvId:\t\t\t\t\t\t"+n.advertiserId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tsize:\t\t\t\t\t\t"+n.size),n.yieldGroupIds!=null&&AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tYieldGroupIds:\t\t\t\t"+n.yieldGroupIds)),hadvList.indexOf(n.advertiserId)>-1&&bdSlots.houseSlots.push({id:n.slot.getSlotElementId(),sp:n.slot.getAdUnitPath(),sz:n.slot.getSizes(),advId:n.advertiserId}),n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&!n.isEmpty&&n.size[1]>=250&&(waitForMasthead=1),n.slot.getAdUnitPath().includes("pageskin_companion_right")&&(n.campaignId==389705318||n.yieldGroupIds!=undefined&&n.yieldGroupIds!=null)&&window.addEventListener("scroll",function(){$("#id_d_ps_right").css("top",-document.documentElement.scrollTop)}),(n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_d_cs_")||n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_m_cs_"))&&(n.isEmpty?CS.RemoveAdFromCloseBtn():($("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId()).parent().show(),typeof CSLASTADLOADTIME=="undefined"||(CSLASTADLOADTIME=(new Date).getTime()),typeof CSISADVISIBLE=="undefined"||(CSISADVISIBLE=!0),typeof CSINPROGRESS=="undefined"||(CSINPROGRESS=!1),typeof CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ=="undefined"||(clearInterval(CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ),CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ=top.window.setInterval(refreshCallback,CSREFRESHINTERVAL)))),(n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_d_vgn_")||n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_m_vgn_"))&&!n.isEmpty)if(n.advertiserId==4487018787)$("#id_m_po_bg").length>0&&$("#id_m_po_bg").hide(),$("#id_d_po_bg").length>0&&$("#id_d_po_bg").hide();else if($("#id_m_po_bg").length>0){if($("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe").length>0&&(t=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),i=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t!=null&&t!="undefined"))if(t<50){r=setInterval(u,100);function u(){var u=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t=parseInt(u),i=parseInt(f);t>50&&i>50&&(clearInterval(r),$("#id_m_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_bg").show())}}else $("#id_m_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_bg").show()}else if($("#id_d_po_bg").length>0&&$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe").length>0&&(t=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),i=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t!=null&&t!="undefined"))if(t<50){r=setInterval(u,100);function u(){var u=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t=parseInt(u),i=parseInt(f);t>50&&i>50&&(clearInterval(r),$("#id_d_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_bg").show())}}else $("#id_d_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_bg").show();n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId()),e=document.location.pathname.startsWith("/video")&&AdDev.BdGetPathCount()>=3,n.isEmpty||n.size[1]==350||n.size[1]==91||n.size[1]==90||e||(o='
Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(o)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(console.log("Viewability Control: Slot visibility changed",n.slot.getAdUnitPath()),waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100),console.log("Viewability Control: ",waitForMastheadViewablePixel))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
01 Haziran 2021, Salı
Son dakika spor haberi: Canlı yayında açıkladı! Fenerbahçe'nin yeni teknik direktörü...
A Spor yorumcularından Zeki Uzundurukan canlı yayında flaş açıklamalarda bulundu. Uzundurukan Fenerbahçe Başkanı Ali Koç'un açıklamalarının üzerine, "Portekizli hoca olması daha doğru olur. Fenerbahçe'nin bu takımına Alman ekolünü yerleştiremezsin. Portekiz'den Jardim'i başkanın çok sevdiği ve daha önce görüşmeler yaptığı söyleniyor. Şu anda boşta. Luis Campos'un İstanbul'a gelip bir sunum yaptığı haberi var. Sportif direktörün yüzde 90 Luis Campos olacak. Hocanın da Jardim olma olasılığı çok yüksek" İşte o sözler... | Son dakika spor haberi (FB haberleri)
01.06.2021
DİĞER BİZE ULAŞIN