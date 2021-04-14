14 Nisan 2021, Çarşamba

Ömer Faruk Beyaz resmen Stuttgart'ta!

Fenerbahçe sözleşmesi sezon sonunda bitecek Ömer Faruk Beyaz'ın, Bundesliga ekiplerinden Stuttgart ile anlaştığını açıkladı. Sarı-lacivertlilerdeki bu gelişmenin detaylarını A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı. | Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri (FB spor haberi)
14.04.2021
Fenerbahçe Ömer Faruk Beyaz'ın Stuttgart ile anlaştığını açıkladı! | Ömer Faruk Beyaz kimdir?

