Fenerbahçe'de sakat futbolcuların durumu ne? Canlı yayında açıkladı

Süper Lig'in 11. haftasında Denizlispor deplasmanına konuk olacak Fenerbahçe'de maçın hazırlıkları sürüyor. A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul, Spor Gündemi programına canlı bağlanarak sakatlıkları bulunan futbolcuların son durumu hakkında bilgi verdi.
02.12.2020
