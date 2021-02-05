05 Şubat 2021, Cuma

Fenerbahçe'de prim dopingi

Fenerbahçe'de Galatasaray derbisi öncesi seferberlik ilan edildi. Sarı-lacivertlilerde yönetimin galibiyet için vereceği primin, sezon başında belirlenen prim sisteminin üzerinde olacağı kaydedildi.
05.02.2021
