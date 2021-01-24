24 Ocak 2021, Pazar

Fenerbahçe'de Mesut Özil ilk antrenmanına çıktı! İşte o görüntüler

Fenerbahçe'nin yeni transferi Mesut Özil, karantina sürecini tamamlamasının ardından sarı-lacivertli takımla ilk antrenmanına çıktı.
24.01.2021
