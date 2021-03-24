24 Mart 2021, Çarşamba

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut'un istenmeme nedeni ortaya çıktı

Fenerbahçe son dakika haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de yaşanan Erol Bulut krizinin detayları A Spor yorumcusu Volkan Demir değerlendirdi. Demir, "Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut'un kariyeri fiilen sona erdi. Yönetim hocanın maç içi performansı nedeniyle bu konuya olumsuz bakıyor." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
24.03.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Sebebi ortaya çıktı! İşte Bulut'un istenmeme nedeni... Sebebi ortaya çıktı! İşte Bulut'un istenmeme nedeni... 24.03.2021
Flaş Erol Bulut gerçeği! Toplantıda ne konuşuldu? Flaş Erol Bulut gerçeği! Toplantıda ne konuşuldu? 23.03.2021
F.Bahçe'de Caner Erkin'e uyarı! Boş orta yapıyor F.Bahçe'de Caner Erkin'e uyarı! "Boş orta yapıyor" 22.03.2021
Fenerbahçe'nin bir Aboubakar'ı yok! Fenerbahçe'nin bir Aboubakar'ı yok!" 22.03.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Fenerbahçe'de forma adaletiyle ilgili sorunlar var "Fenerbahçe'de forma adaletiyle ilgili sorunlar var" 22.03.2021
Toroğlu'ndan Bulut'a sert eleştiri! Amatör takım hocası gibi... Toroğlu'ndan Bulut'a sert eleştiri! "Amatör takım hocası gibi..." 21.03.2021
Bulut'tan derbi sözleri! Bulut'tan derbi sözleri! 21.03.2021
Toroğlu derbinin ilk yarısını değerlendirdi! Toroğlu derbinin ilk yarısını değerlendirdi! 21.03.2021
Erman Toroğlu derbi öncesi konuştu! Erman Toroğlu derbi öncesi konuştu! 21.03.2021
F.Bahçe Beşiktaş maçı için stada ulaştı F.Bahçe Beşiktaş maçı için stada ulaştı 21.03.2021
F.Bahçe Beşiktaş maçı için stada hareket etti F.Bahçe Beşiktaş maçı için stada hareket etti 21.03.2021
Derbi öncesi uzmanından açıklama! Maç saatinde... Derbi öncesi uzmanından açıklama! Maç saatinde... 21.03.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Derbide flaş Gökhan kararı Canlı yayında açıkladı! Derbide flaş Gökhan kararı 21.03.2021
Toroğlu'ndan derbi yorumu! Beşiktaş alırsa... Toroğlu'ndan derbi yorumu! "Beşiktaş alırsa..." 20.03.2021
4 büyüklere borç yapılandırma müjdesi! 4 büyüklere borç yapılandırma müjdesi! 19.03.2021
İşte derbinin şifreleri! İlginç istatistik... İşte derbinin şifreleri! İlginç istatistik... 19.03.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika Fenerbahçe transfer haberi: Belözoğlu bombaları patlatıyor! 2 süper star...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'de Vedat Muriqi bombası! Lazio'dan geri dönecek mi?
Son dakika Galatasaray haberi: Cimbom'da orta sahaya çifte aday!
Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim'den dev neşter! 5 futbolcu...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den Galatasaray'a bir transfer çalımı daha! Dünya yıldızı sezon sonu bitiyor...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'de sezon sonu Erol Bulut ile beraber 5 isim yolcu! Yeni hoca ve...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ