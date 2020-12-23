23 Aralık 2020, Çarşamba

Fenerbahçe Başkanı Ali Koç: Maçı geriden gelip çevirmek önemliydi

Süper Lig'in 14. haftasında Fenerbahçe sahasında Medipol Başakşehir'i 4-1 mağlup etti. Mücadele sonrasında sarı-lacivertlilerin başkanı Ali Koç açıklamalarda bulundu. Koç, "Bu maçı 1-0 geriden gelip çevirmek çok önemliydi" dedi.
23.12.2020
