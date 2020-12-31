31 Aralık 2020, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Fenerbahçe 2020'de nasıl bir yıl geçirdi?

Fenerbahçe 2020'de nasıl bir yıl geçirdi? A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul, sarı-lacivertlilerdeki son gelişmeleri ve 2020'ye dair tüm yaşananları aktardı. | Son dakika Fenerbahçe (FB) haberleri
31.12.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Fenerbahçe 2020'de nasıl bir yıl geçirdi? Fenerbahçe 2020'de nasıl bir yıl geçirdi? 31.12.2020
Flaş Max Kruse açıklaması! İşte o sözler... Flaş Max Kruse açıklaması! İşte o sözler... 31.12.2020
Fenerbahçe Max Kruse'ye ne kadar ödeyecek? Fenerbahçe Max Kruse'ye ne kadar ödeyecek? 31.12.2020
Flaş Mesut Özil iddiası! Fenerbahçe... Flaş Mesut Özil iddiası! Fenerbahçe... 31.12.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Fenerbahçe'den 2021 yılı paylaşımı Fenerbahçe'den 2021 yılı paylaşımı 30.12.2020
F.Bahçe stoper transferi yapacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı F.Bahçe stoper transferi yapacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı 30.12.2020
Haldun Domaç'tan flaş Perotti açıklaması! Haldun Domaç'tan flaş Perotti açıklaması! 30.12.2020
F.Bahçe ve Kasımpaşa arasında gizli Thiam anlaşması! F.Bahçe ve Kasımpaşa arasında gizli Thiam anlaşması! 29.12.2020
Belözoğlu yoğun bakımdaki taraftarla görüştü Belözoğlu yoğun bakımdaki taraftarla görüştü 28.12.2020
F.Bahçe ocak ayında transfer yapacak mı? Emre Bol açıkladı F.Bahçe ocak ayında transfer yapacak mı? Emre Bol açıkladı 28.12.2020
F.Bahçeli yıldızla ilgili çarpıcı sözler! Patlama yapacak F.Bahçeli yıldızla ilgili çarpıcı sözler! "Patlama yapacak" 28.12.2020
Fenerbahçe Erol Bulut ile şampiyon olamaz "Fenerbahçe Erol Bulut ile şampiyon olamaz" 27.12.2020
Çarpıcı Fenerbahçe yorumu! Teknik-taktikten ziyade... Çarpıcı Fenerbahçe yorumu! "Teknik-taktikten ziyade..." 27.12.2020
Çarpıcı açıklama! F.Bahçe Başakşehir'e yenilseydi... Çarpıcı açıklama! "F.Bahçe Başakşehir'e yenilseydi..." 25.12.2020
Caner Erkin benim gibi antipatik biri "Caner Erkin benim gibi antipatik biri" 25.12.2020
Dikkat çeken Altay Bayındır sözleri! Takım kazanırken bile... Dikkat çeken Altay Bayındır sözleri! "Takım kazanırken bile..." 24.12.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe'de Emre Belözoğlu'dan flaş Diego Perotti sözleri! Sözleşmesindeki o madde...
Süper Lig'in 2 yıldızı Galatasaray'a! Cimbom imzayı attırıyor
Fenerbahçe'de açıklama geldi! Diego Perotti ve Ozan Tufan...
2021 Yılbaşı çekilişi ne zaman? Milli Piyango bileti saat kaça kadar satılacak? Büyük ikramiye ne kadar? İşte tüm detaylar...
Galatasaray'dan yeni yılda sürpriz transfer! Fatih Terim ısrarla istedi
Liverpool'un yıldızı adım adım Galatasaray'a!
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör