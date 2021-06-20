20 Haziran 2021, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika EURO 2020 haberleri: A Milli Takım gruptan nasıl çıkar?

Son dakika EURO 2020 haberleri: A Milli Takım'ımız, Avrupa Şampiyonası A Grubu 3. maçında İsviçre ile karşılacak. Millilerimizin gruptan çıkması için sadece mücadeleyi kazanması yetmeyecek. İşte Türkiye-İsviçre maçının sonucuna göre A Milli Takım'ımızın gruptan çıkma ihtimalleri...
20.06.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
A Milli Takım'ımız gruptan nasıl çıkar? İşte o ihtimaller... A Milli Takım'ımız gruptan nasıl çıkar? İşte o ihtimaller... 20.06.2021
Güneş mağlubiyet sonrası konuştu! Büyük hayallerle gelmiştik... Güneş mağlubiyet sonrası konuştu! "Büyük hayallerle gelmiştik..." 16.06.2021
Erman Toroğlu'ndan milli takıma sert eleştiri! Erman Toroğlu'ndan milli takıma sert eleştiri! 16.06.2021
Toroğlu'ndan flaş sözler! Futbol oynamıyoruz Toroğlu'ndan flaş sözler! "Futbol oynamıyoruz" 16.06.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Kuzey Makedonya Teknik Direktörü Igor Angelovski A Spor'a konuştu Kuzey Makedonya Teknik Direktörü Igor Angelovski A Spor'a konuştu 16.06.2021
Galler maçı öncesi A Milli Takım'daki son gelişmeleri aktardı! Galler maçı öncesi A Milli Takım'daki son gelişmeleri aktardı! 16.06.2021
Antrenmana damga vurdular! Yusuf Yazıcı ve İrfan Can... Antrenmana damga vurdular! Yusuf Yazıcı ve İrfan Can... 15.06.2021
A Milli Takım Galler hazırlıklarını sürdürdü A Milli Takım Galler hazırlıklarını sürdürdü 13.06.2021
Christian Eriksen korkuttu Christian Eriksen korkuttu 13.06.2021
Çarpıcı Uğurcan sözleri! Çok acımasızca... Çarpıcı Uğurcan sözleri! "Çok acımasızca..." 13.06.2021
Uzman isim A Spor'a açıkladı! Eriksen futbola devam edebilecek mi? Uzman isim A Spor'a açıkladı! Eriksen futbola devam edebilecek mi? 12.06.2021
Reha Kapsal: Yenilgiyi bile hak etmedik Reha Kapsal: Yenilgiyi bile hak etmedik 12.06.2021
Feyyaz Uçar: Galler'i yenmek zorundayız Feyyaz Uçar: Galler'i yenmek zorundayız 12.06.2021
Şenol Güneş maç sonunda konuştu! Şenol Güneş maç sonunda konuştu! 12.06.2021
Toroğlu'dan dikkat çeken sözler! Biri ağır sıklet biri hafif sıklet Toroğlu'dan dikkat çeken sözler! "Biri ağır sıklet biri hafif sıklet" 12.06.2021
Erman Toroğlu: Sanki İtalya 13 kişi oynuyor Erman Toroğlu: Sanki İtalya 13 kişi oynuyor 11.06.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'a Japon orta saha! Etebo ve Gedson Fernandes yerine...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray bombayı patlatıyor! Alpaslan Öztürk ve Aytaç Kara'dan sonra...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den sürpriz transfer hamlesi! Serdar Dursun'un ardından...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fransa - Almanya maçında şok protesto! Paraşütle sahaya atladı
Emekli son dakika zam: Emekli maaşı ne kadar olacak? Temmuz ayı emekli maaşı zam oranı ne?
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'ye bedava transfer! O tarihten itibaren...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör