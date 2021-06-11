11 Haziran 2021, Cuma

Son dakika Türkiye İtalya maçı haberi: Erman Toroğlu'dan flaş hakem yorumu!

Son dakika Türkiye İtalya maçı haberi: EURO 2020'nin açılış maçında Türkiye ile İtalya karşı karşıya geldi. Roma Olimpiyat Stadı'nda oynanan maçın devre arasında A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu'dan flaş hakem yorumu geldi.
11.06.2021
Toroğlu'dan flaş hakem yorumu! 11.06.2021
