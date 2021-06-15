15 Haziran 2021, Salı

Son dakika EURO 2020 haberi: A Milli Takım EURO 2020 Avrupa Şampiyonası'nda oynayacağı Galler maçı öncesi son hazırlıklarını gerçekleştirdi!

A Milli Futbol Takımı, EURO 2020 Avrupa Şampiyonası ikinci maçında 16 Haziran Çarşamba günü Galler ile karşılaşacak. Türkiye, Galler ile oynayacağı kritik karşılaşma öncesi son antrenmanını gerçekleştirdi. İşte ayrıntılar... | Son dakika EURO 2020 haberleri
15.06.2021
