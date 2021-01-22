22 Ocak 2021, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 22/01/2021

Ender Bilgin'in moderatörlüğünde A Spor yorumcusu Hıncal Uluç, spor gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. 22/01/2021 tarihinde yayınlanan Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa programının tamamını aspor.com.tr'den izleyebilirsiniz...
22.01.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 22/01/2021 Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 22/01/2021 22.01.2021
Burak Yılmaz'dan Özil transferine: Milli Takım'da forma giymiş oyuncularla yorum yapmak isterim Burak Yılmaz'dan Özil transferine: Milli Takım'da forma giymiş oyuncularla yorum yapmak isterim 22.01.2021
Bakan Kasapoğlu Şehit Eren Bülbül Gençlik Merkezi’nin açılışını yaptı Bakan Kasapoğlu Şehit Eren Bülbül Gençlik Merkezi’nin açılışını yaptı 19.01.2021
VAR için sert eleştiri! Uygulanış şekli... VAR için sert eleştiri! "Uygulanış şekli..." 16.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 14/01/2021 Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 14/01/2021 16.01.2021
Çalımbay eşleşmeyi yorumladı! Transfer... Çalımbay eşleşmeyi yorumladı! Transfer... 15.01.2021
Kamuoyu açıklaması! Kamuoyu açıklaması! 14.01.2021
Başkan Erdoğan Geleneksel Sporlar Tesisi açılışında konuştu Başkan Erdoğan Geleneksel Sporlar Tesisi açılışında konuştu 12.01.2021
Erman Toroğlu özür diledi Erman Toroğlu özür diledi 11.01.2021
Sumudica ayrılık kararını açıkladı! Sezon sonu... Sumudica ayrılık kararını açıkladı! "Sezon sonu..." 09.01.2021
Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 07/01/2021 Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 07/01/2021 07.01.2021
Hasan Kartal'dan transfer açıklaması! Hasan Kartal'dan transfer açıklaması! 03.01.2021
Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 31/12/2020 Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 31/12/2020 31.12.2020
2020'de dünya en büyük spor dallarının ikisinde yas yaşadı "2020'de dünya en büyük spor dallarının ikisinde yas yaşadı" 31.12.2020
İşte AA'nın objektifinden Türkiye'de yılın spor fotoğrafları... İşte AA'nın objektifinden Türkiye'de yılın spor fotoğrafları... 31.12.2020
Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 25/12/2020 Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 25/12/2020 25.12.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe’den Moussa Marega harekatı! Sözleşmesi sezon sonunda bitiyor
Galatasaray'da transfer harekatı! Bombalar peş peşe patlıyor
Usta isimlerden Fatih Karagümrük - Beşiktaş maçı değerlendirmesi
Usta isimler Sivasspor - Fenerbahçe maçını flaş sözlerle değerlendirdi
Galatasaray'dan transferde Aaron Boupendza harekatı! İşte yapılan teklif
Fenerbahçe'de yaprak dökümü! Erol Bulut kararını verdi ve 4 ayrılık...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör