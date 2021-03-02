02 Mart 2021, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

N'Koudou'nun Yeni Malatyaspor-Beşiktaş maçında penaltı beklediği pozisyonda karar doğru mu? Usta isimler değerlendirdi

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 28. haftasında Beşiktaş deplasmanda Yeni Malatyaspor'u 1-0 mağlup etti. Siyah-beyazlılarda N'Koudou, Wallace'ın yaptığı müdahale sonrasında penaltı bekledi. Usta isimler de bu müdahaleyi değerlendirdi. İşte o yorumlar...
02.03.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
N'Koudou'nun penaltı beklediği pozisyonda karar doğru mu? N'Koudou'nun penaltı beklediği pozisyonda karar doğru mu? 02.03.2021
Sergen Yalçın: Önemli bir galibiyet aldık Sergen Yalçın: Önemli bir galibiyet aldık 02.03.2021
Uçar'dan maç sonu flaş sözler! Beşiktaş'ın kalesi emin ellerde Uçar'dan maç sonu flaş sözler! "Beşiktaş'ın kalesi emin ellerde" 02.03.2021
Kocadağ'dan maç sonu flaş açıklamalar! Bu zeminlere ceza... Kocadağ'dan maç sonu flaş açıklamalar! "Bu zeminlere ceza..." 02.03.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Feyyaz Uçar'dan flaş sözler! Oyuncularda istek yok Feyyaz Uçar'dan flaş sözler! "Oyuncularda istek yok" 02.03.2021
Olcay Şahan A Spor'a konuştu! Olcay Şahan A Spor'a konuştu! 02.03.2021
Cenk Tosun CSKA Moskova'da "Cenk Tosun CSKA Moskova'da" 02.03.2021
Dorukhan'ın görüştüğü takımları açıkladı! Dorukhan'ın görüştüğü takımları açıkladı! 01.03.2021
Beşiktaş'ın kamp kadrosu belli oldu! Beşiktaş'ın kamp kadrosu belli oldu! 01.03.2021
Flaş Beşiktaş yorumu! Süper Lig'in en zengin... Flaş Beşiktaş yorumu! "Süper Lig'in en zengin..." 27.02.2021
Süper Lig devine flaş Salih iddiası! Gelirse şaşırmam... Süper Lig devine flaş Salih iddiası! "Gelirse şaşırmam..." 26.02.2021
Sergen Yalçın'dan galibiyet açıklamaları Sergen Yalçın'dan galibiyet açıklamaları 26.02.2021
Beşiktaşlı yıldıza dev teklif! 10 milyon Euro... Beşiktaşlı yıldıza dev teklif! 10 milyon Euro... 26.02.2021
Beşiktaş'a coşkulu karşılama! Beşiktaş'a coşkulu karşılama! 26.02.2021
Yalçın'ın sağ cebinde 5 tane Erol Bulut var "Yalçın'ın sağ cebinde 5 tane Erol Bulut var" 26.02.2021
Canlı yayında duyurdu! Denizlispor maçında kim oynayacak? Canlı yayında duyurdu! Denizlispor maçında kim oynayacak? 26.02.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri: Cimbom'dan sezon sonu bombaları! Tam 3 isim...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da Taylan Antalyalı neden yedek kaldı? O gerçek ortaya çıktı!
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'de Pelkas'ın talipleri artıyor! Rusya'dan transfer teklifi...
Son dakika spor haberi: Usta yazarlardan Trabzonspor-Fenerbahçe maçı yorumu!
Son dakika spor haberleri: Trabzonspor Fenerbahçe maçında Mesut Özil'den Erol Bulut'a flaş tepki! Oyundan alınırken...
Fenerbahçe'de Caner Erkin krizinin perde arkası ortaya çıktı! Trabzonspor maçı öncesi...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör