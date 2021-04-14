14 Nisan 2021, Çarşamba

Beşiktaş'ta Aboubakar Ankaragücü maçında oynayabilecek mi?

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 35. haftasında lider Beşiktaş MKE Ankaragücü ile karşı karşıya gelecek. Siyah-beyazlılarda sakatlığı bulunan Aboubakar'ın son durumunu A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı. | Son dakika Beşiktaş haberleri (BJK spor haberi)
14.04.2021
