01 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi

Beşiktaş'ın yeni transferi Cenk Tosun İstanbul'a indi!

Beşiktaş'ın yeni transferi Cenk Tosun uçaktan indi. Siyah beyazlıların milli forveti Beşiktaş formasıyla uçaktan inerken böyle görüntülendi. İşte detaylar...
01.02.2021
