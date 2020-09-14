14 Eylül 2020, Pazartesi

Beşiktaş Josef de Souza transferini bu videoyla duyurdu

Orta saha arayışlarındaki Beşiktaş, bir dönem Fenerbahçe forması giyen Josef de Souza ile 1+1 yıllık sözleşme imzaladı. Siyah-beyazlılar Brezilyalı oyuncuyu bu videoyla duyurdu.
14.09.2020
