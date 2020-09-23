23 Eylül 2020, Çarşamba

Aboubakar saat 23.30'da İstanbul'a geliyor

Beşiktaş'ın transfer gündemindeki Vincent Aboubakar, bu gece saat 23:30'da İstanbul'a gelecek. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı.
23.09.2020
