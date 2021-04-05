05 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi

Lille'den Yusuf Yazıcı'ya destek paylaşımı! "Bu senin için"

Kariyerini Ligue 1 ekiplerinden Lille'de sürdüren milli yıldızımız Yusuf Yazıcı'ya Fransız ekibinden destek paylaşımı geldi. Altyapı oyuncuları atılan gol sonrası 24 yaşındaki oyuncumuzun sevincini yaptı.
05.04.2021
