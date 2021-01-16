16 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

GOL | Wolfsburg 0-1 RB Leipzig

Bundesliga'nın 16. haftasında RB Leipzig, 4. dakikada Nordi Mukiele'nin attığı golle Wolfsburg karşısında 1-0 öne geçti.
16.01.2021
