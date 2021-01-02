04 Ocak 2021, Pazartesi

GOL | Werder Bremen 0-2 Union Berlin

Almanya Bundesliga'nın 14. haftasında Union Berlin, Werder Bremen karşısında 28. dakikada Taiwo Awoniyigolü ile 2-0 öne geçti.
02.01.2021
