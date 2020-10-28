28 Ekim 2020, Çarşamba

Fenerbahçe tarihinde bir ilk! Emre Belözoğlu'ndan görülmemiş imza | Son dakika haberleri

Fenerbahçe'de Emre Belözoğlu'nun sportif direktörlüğe getirilmesiyle birlikte bir ilk yaşandı. Belözoğlu görevinin başlaması adına herhangi bir belgeye değil, başkan Ali Koç tarafından hazırlatılan ve üstünde sözleşme tarihi yazan bir formaya imza attı.
28.10.2020
