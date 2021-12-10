2021'in en iyi oyunları belli oldu! İşte The Game Awards kazananları
Oyun dünyasının en prestijli etkinlikleri arasında yer alan The Game Awards 2021 resmen tamamlandı. Etkinliğin sona ermesiyle birlikte 30 kategoride verilen ödüller de sahiplerini buldu. İşte The Game Awards kazananları...
Oyun dünyasının en prestijli etkinlikleri arasında yer alan The Game Awards 2021, her yıl Aralık ayında sahiplerini buluyor. Etkinliğin tamamlanmasıyla birlikte verilen ödüller de sahiplerine takdim edildi.
* Kategori kazananları kalın fontla belirtilmiştir.
İŞTE THE GAME AWARDS 2021 KAZANANLARI
YILIN OYUNU
* Deathloop
* It Takes Two
* Metroid Dread
* Psychonauts 2
* Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
* Resident Evil Village
EN İYİ OYUN YÖNETİMİ
* Deathloop
* It Takes Two
* Returnal
* Psychonauts 2
* Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
EN İYİ MOBİL OYUN
* Fantasian
* Genshin Impact
* League of Legends: Wild Rift
* Marvel Future Revolution
* Pokemon Unite
EN İYİ BAĞIMSIZ OYUN
* 12 Minutes
* Death's Door
* Kena: Bridge of Spirits
* Inscryption
* Loop Hero
EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ YAPAN BAĞIMSIZ OYUN
* Kena: Bridge of Spirits
* Sable
* The Artful Escape
* The Forgotten City
* Valheim
EN İYİ AR/VR
* Hitman 3
* I Expect You To Die 2
* Lone Echo
* Resident Evil 4
* Sniper Elite VR
EN İYİ ANLATI
* Deathloop
* It Takes Two
* Life is Strange: True Colors
* Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
* Psychonauts 2
EN İYİ AKSİYON OYUNU
* Back 4 Blood
* Chivalry II
* Deathloop
* Far Cry 6
* Returnal
EN İYİ AKSİYON/MACERA OYUNU
* Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
* Metroid Dread
* Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
* Resident Evil Village
* Psychonauts 2
EN İYİ RPG OYUNU
* Cyberpunk 2077
* Monster Hunter Rise
* Scarlet Nexus
* Shin Megami Tensei V
* Tales of Arise
EN İYİ DÖVÜŞ OYUNU
* Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
* Guilty Gear Strive
* Melty Blood Type Lumina
* Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
* Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
EN İYİ AİLE OYUNU
* It Takes Two
* Mario Party Superstars
* New Pokemon Snap
* Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
* Warioware: Get It Together!
EN İYİ SİM/STRATEJİ OYUNU
* Age of Empires IV
* Evil Genius 2: World Domination
* Humankind
* Inscryption
* Microsoft Flight Simulator
EN İYİ SPOR/YARIŞ OYUNU
* F1 2021
* FIFA 2022
* Hot Wheels Unleashed
* Forza Horizon 5
* Riders Republic
EN ETKİLİ OYUN
* Before Your Eyes
* Boyfriend Dungeon
* Chicory: A Colorful Tale
* Life is Strange: True Colors
* No Longer Home
ERİŞİLEBİLİRLİKTE YENİLİK GETİREN OYUN
* Far Cry 6
* Forza Horizon 5
* Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
* Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
* The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
EN İYİ SANAT YÖNETİMİ
* Deathloop
* Kena: Bridge of Spirits
* Psychonauts 2
* Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
* The Artful Escape
EN İYİ SKOR/MÜZİK
* Cyberpunk 2077
* Deathloop
* Nier Replicant
* Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
* The Artful Escape
EN İYİ SES DİZAYNI
* Deathloop
* Forza Horizon 5
* Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
* Resident Evil Village
* Returnal
EN İYİ PERFORMANS
* Erika Mori (Life is Strange: True Colors)
* Giancarlo Esposito (Far Cry 6)
* Jason E. Kelley (Deathloop)
* Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village)
* Ozioma Akagha (Deathloop)
EN İYİ ÇOK OYUNCULU
* Back 4 Blood
* It Takes Two
* Knockout City
* Monster Hunter Rise
* New World
* Valheim
EN İYİ SÜREKLİLİK SAĞLAYAN OYUN
* Apex Legends
* Call of Duty: Warzone
* Final Fantasy XIV
* Fortnite
* Genshin Impact
EN İYİ TOPLULUK DESTEĞİ
* Apex Legends
* Destiny 2
* Final Fantasy XIV
* Fortnite
* No Man's Sky
EN ÇOK BEKLENEN OYUN
* Elden Ring
* God of War: Ragnarok
* Horizon Forbidden West
* The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
* Starfield
EN İYİ E-SPOR OYUNU
* Call of Duty
* Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
* Dota 2
* League of Legends
* Valorant
EN İYİ E-SPOR OYUNCUSU
* Chris "Simp" Lehr
* Heo "ShowMaker" Su
* Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
* Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
* Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
EN İYİ E-SPOR TAKIMI
* Atlanta Faze (Call of Duty)
* DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)
* Na'Vi (CS:GO)
* Team Spirit (Dota 2)
* Sentinels (Valorant)
EN İYİ E-SPOR KOÇU
* B1AD3
* Crowder
* Engh
* Kkoma
* Silent
EN İYİ E-SPOR ETKİNLİĞİ
* The International 2021
* Worlds 2021
* Valorant Masters 2021
* PGL Major Stockholm 2021
* PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021
YILIN İÇERİK OLUŞTURUCUSU
* Dream
* Fuslie
* Gaules
* Ibai
* The Grefg
kalan karakter 1000
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan ASPOR veya aspor.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.
- Başakşehir - Altay maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda? | Süper Lig
- Adana Demirspor - Kasımpaşa maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda? | Süper Lig
- CANLI ŞİFRESİZ İZLE 📺 | Beşiktaş - Ajax maçı saat kaçta? Beşiktaş Ajax maçı hangi kanalda canlı yayınlanacak?
- Başakşehir Fenerbahçe maçı ne zaman? Saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda CANLI yayınlanacak? İşte tüm detaylar...
- Galatasaray Alanyaspor maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda CANLI yayınlanacak? Muhtemel 11'de hangi isimler var? İşte yanıtı
- Fenerbahçe hazırlık maçı: Fenerbahçe - PEC Zwolle maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda? Ücretli mi? | FB maçı
- Galatasaray son saniyeye kadar! Galatasaray - PSV Eindhoven maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda?
- Galatasaray maçı: Galatasaray - PSV Eindhoven maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda? Şifresiz mi? Bilet fiyatları ne kadar?
- Tokyo Olimpiyatları ne zaman, saat kaçta, hangi kanalda? 2020 Tokyo Olimpiyatları’na Türkiye’den hangi sporcular katılacak? İşte tüm detaylar...
- Fenerbahçe U19 - Trabzonspor U19 maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda? | U19 Gelişim Ligi