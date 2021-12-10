2021'in en iyi oyunları belli oldu! İşte The Game Awards kazananları

Oyun dünyasının en prestijli etkinlikleri arasında yer alan The Game Awards 2021 resmen tamamlandı. Etkinliğin sona ermesiyle birlikte 30 kategoride verilen ödüller de sahiplerini buldu. İşte The Game Awards kazananları...

Oyun dünyasının en prestijli etkinlikleri arasında yer alan The Game Awards 2021, her yıl Aralık ayında sahiplerini buluyor. Etkinliğin tamamlanmasıyla birlikte verilen ödüller de sahiplerine takdim edildi.

* Kategori kazananları kalın fontla belirtilmiştir.

İŞTE THE GAME AWARDS 2021 KAZANANLARI

YILIN OYUNU

* Deathloop

* It Takes Two

* Metroid Dread

* Psychonauts 2

* Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

* Resident Evil Village

EN İYİ OYUN YÖNETİMİ

* Deathloop

* It Takes Two

* Returnal

* Psychonauts 2

* Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

EN İYİ MOBİL OYUN

* Fantasian

* Genshin Impact

* League of Legends: Wild Rift

* Marvel Future Revolution

* Pokemon Unite

EN İYİ BAĞIMSIZ OYUN

* 12 Minutes

* Death's Door

* Kena: Bridge of Spirits

* Inscryption

* Loop Hero

EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ YAPAN BAĞIMSIZ OYUN

* Kena: Bridge of Spirits

* Sable

* The Artful Escape

* The Forgotten City

* Valheim

EN İYİ AR/VR

* Hitman 3

* I Expect You To Die 2

* Lone Echo

* Resident Evil 4

* Sniper Elite VR

EN İYİ ANLATI

* Deathloop

* It Takes Two

* Life is Strange: True Colors

* Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

* Psychonauts 2

EN İYİ AKSİYON OYUNU

* Back 4 Blood

* Chivalry II

* Deathloop

* Far Cry 6

* Returnal

EN İYİ AKSİYON/MACERA OYUNU

* Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

* Metroid Dread

* Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

* Resident Evil Village

* Psychonauts 2

EN İYİ RPG OYUNU

* Cyberpunk 2077

* Monster Hunter Rise

* Scarlet Nexus

* Shin Megami Tensei V

* Tales of Arise

EN İYİ DÖVÜŞ OYUNU

* Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

* Guilty Gear Strive

* Melty Blood Type Lumina

* Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

* Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

EN İYİ AİLE OYUNU

* It Takes Two

* Mario Party Superstars

* New Pokemon Snap

* Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

* Warioware: Get It Together!

EN İYİ SİM/STRATEJİ OYUNU

* Age of Empires IV

* Evil Genius 2: World Domination

* Humankind

* Inscryption

* Microsoft Flight Simulator

EN İYİ SPOR/YARIŞ OYUNU

* F1 2021

* FIFA 2022

* Hot Wheels Unleashed

* Forza Horizon 5

* Riders Republic

EN ETKİLİ OYUN

* Before Your Eyes

* Boyfriend Dungeon

* Chicory: A Colorful Tale

* Life is Strange: True Colors

* No Longer Home

ERİŞİLEBİLİRLİKTE YENİLİK GETİREN OYUN

* Far Cry 6

* Forza Horizon 5

* Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

* Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

* The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

EN İYİ SANAT YÖNETİMİ

* Deathloop

* Kena: Bridge of Spirits

* Psychonauts 2

* Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

* The Artful Escape

EN İYİ SKOR/MÜZİK

* Cyberpunk 2077

* Deathloop

* Nier Replicant

* Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

* The Artful Escape

EN İYİ SES DİZAYNI

* Deathloop

* Forza Horizon 5

* Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

* Resident Evil Village

* Returnal

EN İYİ PERFORMANS

* Erika Mori (Life is Strange: True Colors)

* Giancarlo Esposito (Far Cry 6)

* Jason E. Kelley (Deathloop)

* Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village)

* Ozioma Akagha (Deathloop)

EN İYİ ÇOK OYUNCULU

* Back 4 Blood

* It Takes Two

* Knockout City

* Monster Hunter Rise

* New World

* Valheim

EN İYİ SÜREKLİLİK SAĞLAYAN OYUN

* Apex Legends

* Call of Duty: Warzone

* Final Fantasy XIV

* Fortnite

* Genshin Impact

EN İYİ TOPLULUK DESTEĞİ

* Apex Legends

* Destiny 2

* Final Fantasy XIV

* Fortnite

* No Man's Sky

EN ÇOK BEKLENEN OYUN

* Elden Ring

* God of War: Ragnarok

* Horizon Forbidden West

* The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

* Starfield

EN İYİ E-SPOR OYUNU

* Call of Duty

* Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

* Dota 2

* League of Legends

* Valorant

EN İYİ E-SPOR OYUNCUSU

* Chris "Simp" Lehr

* Heo "ShowMaker" Su

* Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

* Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

* Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

EN İYİ E-SPOR TAKIMI

* Atlanta Faze (Call of Duty)

* DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)

* Na'Vi (CS:GO)

* Team Spirit (Dota 2)

* Sentinels (Valorant)

EN İYİ E-SPOR KOÇU

* B1AD3

* Crowder

* Engh

* Kkoma

* Silent

EN İYİ E-SPOR ETKİNLİĞİ

* The International 2021

* Worlds 2021

* Valorant Masters 2021

* PGL Major Stockholm 2021

* PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021

YILIN İÇERİK OLUŞTURUCUSU

* Dream

* Fuslie

* Gaules

* Ibai

* The Grefg

